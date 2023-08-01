Cape Town dams filled to capacity following above-average rainfall

The municipality has welcomed the healthy dam levels.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town dams have reached full capacity with water levels currently sitting at just over 100%.

This follows above average rainfall in the metro since March.

READ: Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS

The municipality has welcomed the healthy dam levels.

However, Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodiemn warned that Capetonians should still use water sparingly.

"It's important that residents remain mindful of water usage without the false misconception that rainy winter days will provide adequate supply for the full hydrological year. I want to remind residents to be water-wise at all times regardless of the season or the status of our dams as this is a precious resource and shouldn't be wasted," he said.