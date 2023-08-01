ATM's Zungula wants high court to review & set aside PP's Phala Phala report

In an affidavit filed with the court on Monday, ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula says the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka failed to employ an open and inquiring mind in conducting her investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says the outcome of the acting Public Protector’s Phala Phala investigation was a foregone conclusion.

ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula, now wants the high court to review and set aside Kholeka Gcaleka’s report, which he says is substantively and procedurally irrational.

The ATM was one of four complainants that called for an investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had breached the executive members’ ethics code.

This is in connection with the theft of US dollars from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, in February 2020.

But Gcaleka has cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing.

In an affidavit filed with the court on Monday, Zungula says the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka failed to employ an open and inquiring mind in conducting her investigation.

He says she was prepared to accept bare denials and failed to obtain relevant and material evidence to inform her investigation.

Zungula says it’s puzzling for Gcaleka to have acknowledged that certain information is relevant and necessary but then choose not to obtain it.

The ATM is questioning why the acting Public Protector chose not to investigate whether President Ramaphosa complied with tax and customs exchange regulations.

Around US$580,000, the alleged proceeds of a buffalo sale transaction, is said to have been stolen from the farm.

The party says the acting Public Protector has ignored evidence from the Phala Phala farm manager regarding Ramaphosa’s involvement in farming operations, including advice on the sale of animals.

The ATM alleges that Gcaleka was determined to exonerate the president regardless of the evidence presented to her and that she did not inform complainants that she was not going to investigate certain aspects of their complaints.

Gcaleka is one of eight candidates in the running to become the next Public Protector. She’s been in charge of the office for the past year, while suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces impeachment charges.

The EFF has already indicated that it will raise its objection to Gcaleka being shortlisted during the interviewing process later this month.