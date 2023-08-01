All broadcasters on board with digital migration plan: Communications Dept

The migration plans were delayed for more than a decade.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies said all broadcasting stakeholders were on board with its plans to migrate from analogue broadcasting to digital.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele switched off the last analogue transmitter above 694 megahertz in Stellenbosch on Monday.

The process is expected to improve the quality of broadcast transmission across the country.

The department's project manager for Broadcast Digital Migration, Tebogo Leshope, said some households would still be connected to analogue transmitters until the end of 2024.

"This approach is collaborative in nature, so you would recall that there was a need to conduct consultations and stakeholder engagement - that happened successfully.

“So, all the broadcasters were engaged - SABC, eTV, community broadcasters, Icasa [Independent Communications Authority of South Africa], Sentech - to map this way forward."

Leshope explained what the people who couldn't afford digital television boxes could do.

"If you cannot afford and you're indigent, earning below R3,500, you can go to the nearest post office and make an application.

"If you're successful, you will qualify for a government-subsidised set-top box and it will get installed."