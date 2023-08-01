'Abortion Bill' receives mixed reaction from the public

Parliament's basic education portfolio committee considered and adopted its report on public hearings on the Bela Bill, which has received mixed reactions from the public.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill (Bela Bill) has been described as an “abortion bill” by some Members of Parliament (MPs) because of how it plans to manage learner pregnancy.

The Bela Bill proposes to amend the South African Schools Act and the Employment of Educators Act to bring them in line with the changing education landscape.

The basic education committee on Tuesday, met during recess to process the Bela Bill following public hearings in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

During the hearings, those opposing the Bela Bill raised concerns that it was advocating for comprehensive sexual education.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Marie Sukers said the report doesn’t note how the clause on learner pregnancy was received by the public.

“Because I definitely stand by the accuracy of the description of the bill as an abortion bill and has a covert and insidious clause that could lead to the policy on the management of learner pregnancy to be implemented.”

Sukers said many speakers objected to the involvement of schools in referring learners for abortions and contraception and are opposed to comprehensive sexual education.

The committee has adopted its report - which will be sent to the National Assembly.