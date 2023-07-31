‘We want your brain, not your money’: Malema restates EFF's free education call

The red berets' leader at the party's tenth anniversary rally on Saturday vowed to provide South Africans with free tertiary education, as well as scrap student debt if the EFF won the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has doubled down on calls for free education as South Africa's student funding crisis persists.

The contentious policy is in the party's founding manifesto, with the EFF continuing to use it as a major draw card in the run up to the 2024 general elections.

During the EFF's 10th birthday celebration at the weekend, Malema addressed thousands of the party's supporters.

“We want our children to go to Wits University free of charge, we want our children to go to Tukkies [University of Pretoria] free of charge.”

In 2017, the commission of inquiry into the feasibility of making high education and training fee-free in South Africa

found that a free tertiary education policy would cripple the fiscus.

“When we take over as the EFF, all of you who are unemployed and you don’t have your results because you are owing fees at school, you must know the day that we arrive in office, we are going to cancel your debt and give your results free of charge. We don’t want your money, we want your brain.”