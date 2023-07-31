[WATCH] Hillbrow Mortuary backlog: Family pleads for release of teen's body

The teenage boy was shot dead two weeks ago, but the shortage of pathologists at the mortuary is preventing his body from being released to his family, who said they had 'lost faith' in its effectiveness and just want to lay him to rest.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members of a teenage boy who was shot dead over two weeks ago expressed disappointment with the ineffectiveness of government mortuaries.

The teenager was killed on 16 July, but he yet to be laid to rest.

This was because the Medico Legal Laboratory Johannesburg (formerly known as the Hillbrow Mortuary) Johannesburg, where his body is kept since his murder, refused to release his body for burial.

The family, asking to be kept anonymous, was told there of a shortage of pathologists at the mortuary, delaying the release of the teen's body.

According to the Department of Health, it usually took less than 72 hours to perform an autopsy, but the shortage of staff at the mortuary created a massive backlog in the completion of postmortems.

The father of the teenage boy pleaded with the Hillbrow Mortuary to release his body for burial.

“Going through this experience, I have lost faith already to be quite honest. If we get someone who can help it will be a miracle, to be quite honest with you.”

He told Eyewitness News that he no longer cared for his son’s autopsy report, saying he all he wanted was to lay him to rest.

“On Monday, when we got here, apparently all the doctors in pathology who are supposed to do the autopsy are all on strike. They all called in sick, apparently. It’s now Tuesday and we want to lay him to rest tomorrow.”

But he was told that his body would remain at the mortuary until an autopsy was performed.