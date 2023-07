While protest action continues in Riverlea, Johannesburg, against the presence of illegal miners in the area, CCTV footage of their movements has emerged.

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of illegal miners were captured on CCTV at a home along Boboyan Road in Riverlea, south of Joburg, on Saturday night.

Eyewitness News understands a new faction of zama zamas infiltrated the area, and have been fighting for turf.