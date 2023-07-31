Slovo protesters say they will be calm if Lesufi visits area

They are demonstrating against poor service delivery with some of the major issues being the lack of running tap water and flushing toilets.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members at the Slovo informal settlements are calling for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to visit their area amid an upsurge of violent protests.

They’ve completely blocked the N12 highway in the area with rubble scattered across the road.

Community members at the Slovo informal settlements said it was never in their plans to hold a peaceful protest saying government only responds to violent demonstrations.

They’ve expressed that they’ve tried communicating with the City of Joburg through formal channels but their efforts have landed on deaf ears.

Community leader Susan Mkhwanazi said the only way to calm their protest is for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to visit the area.

"We tried to be civilised, but clearly that didn't work. So we will block roads and burn tires until we are heard. If Panyaza Lesufi decides to ignore us, then his N12 road will remain closed."

As rubber bullets and rocks fly, tear gas strongly lingers in the air.