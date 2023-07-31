Go

’Shoot to kill’: Riverlea residents call for military deployment amid protest

The community of Riverlea is protesting for the removal of the Zamaphilo informal settlement as they believe most of the residents in the area are part of zama zamas.

Residents from Horseshoe in Riverlea, Johannesburg, closed a busy road intersection to protest zama zamas in the area on 31 July 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
31 July 2023 17:35

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions are mounting in Riverlea, south of Joburg, as a stand-off between dozens of community members and police plays out on Main Reef Road.

Angry residents took to the streets on Monday morning, protesting against violence in the area by feuding zama zama factions.

They’re calling for the Zamaphilo informal settlement to be done away with.

The residents allege that 85% of the people living in the Zamaphilo informal settlement are foreign nationals.

They believe many of them are involved in illegal mining.

Monday’s protest follows the death of a resident who was caught in the crossfire of feuding zama zamas last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, four zama zamas were killed in a shootout at a field opposite the informal settlement.

The community is calling for the army to be deployed and to adopt a 'shoot to kill' approach as they say police are unable to contain the situation in the area.

