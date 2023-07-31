Secretary to Parliament says safety challenges delayed restoration of buildings

Parliament’s National Assembly building was gutted by fire more than 18 months ago.

CAPE TOWN - Secretary to Parliament Xolile George has defended the time it’s taking to get the fire-destroyed buildings of the legislature, prepared for restoration.

George has on Monday been briefing the Parliamentary Gallery Association about the safety challenges encountered in the restoration efforts.

A year into the job - Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said criticism against the institution for the time taken to start the rebuild of the fire-destroyed buildings is unfounded.

Access to the site was delayed by the completion of criminal investigations.

Planning safe access routes has also been a factor.

Rubble was expected to be removed from the building by the end of this July.

"Site conditions change almost every week. You also have inclement weather and a wide-open roof, that changes those conditions."

The Development of Bank of Southern Africa was appointed to manage the project in March after the Treasury allocated a budget of R2-two billion.

Parliament is also required to make an inventory of all assets destroyed or salvageable from the fire.

"So essentially, we are less than four months being on that site. The eighteen months is irreconcilable with the time it took to do the work."

Despite the hiccups, George said parliament remains steadfast that the job will be done by November 2025.