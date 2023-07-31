SA yet to meet standard to combat human trafficking, UN report suggests

Western Cape's MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez said many victims are enticed by lucrative-looking employment opportunities.

CAPE TOWN - A United Nations (UN) report has revealed that South Africa hasn't met the minimum standard to combat trafficking.

This comes after the Western Cape Social Development Department marked 'World Day Against Trafficking In Persons' on Sunday.

The day aims to raise awareness and encourage governments, law enforcement and civil society to strengthen efforts to crack down on human trafficking.

The UN said at least 83 people were trafficked in South Africa between April 2021 to March 2022.

Western Cape's MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez explained: "It is usually individuals who are most vulnerable, like those living in poverty, who fall prey to traffickers. But it can still happen to anyone, as these traffickers are smart and manipulative. Many times, victims are enticed by lucrative-looking employment opportunities."