'Real cannot be threatened': Tweeps react to MacG's marriage proposal

During Sunday's Podcast and Chill road to one million live event, MacG asked his longtime girlfriend Naledi Monamodi to be his wife.

MacG got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Naledi Monamodi. Picture: Twitter/screenshot
31 July 2023 10:38

JOHANNESURG – Controversial podcast host Macgyver Mukwevho, also known as MacG, celebrated reaching one million subscribers by popping the all-important question to his longtime girlfriend Naledi Monamodi.

In the moments leading up to the proposal, MacG gushed over Naledi in a video circulating on social media. In his speech, he spoke about the love and support she had given him throughout the years.

Addressing the people present, he said: “Before all of this happened, there was a lady by my side, who stood next to me and told me ‘Baby, you can do this!’. She told me baby, there’s no one else who can do this.”

He said even when he was broke, Naledi was his cheerleader, and encouraged him to aim high.

MacG made the proposal official by getting down on one knee.

“But because tonight, everybody I love is here… Naledi Monamodi, will you please spend the rest of your life with me?” he asked.

Naledi was spotted heading to the side of the stage to collect herself after being clearly surprised. She approached the podcaster and responded: "Yes!", after receiving encouragement from the audience of listeners, and their son.

