Protesting Slovo Park residents threaten to keep N12 shut until demands are met

The protest has turned violent, with police firing rubber bullets at the aggrieved protesters - but this has not deterred them from demonstrating.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members protesting at the Slovo Park informal settlement along the N12 highway say they feel neglected by the City of Johannesburg.

The community is lamenting poor service delivery.

They want access to running tap water. They also say they are tired of living with pit latrines years after the dawn of democracy.

Residents told Eyewitness News the N12 highway would remain closed until municipal officials showed an interest in fixing issues surrounding water and sanitation.

An elderly woman who said she had been living in the area since 1994 said the city had promised to start upgrading the informal settlement in June.

“We want all this to end because we can’t live like this. We’ve lost many children because of pit toilets. We’ve been here for a long time, and they’ve still not fixed these problems.

She said all they needed was answers, and that the only way to get them was through a protest.