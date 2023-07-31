Protesters set car on fire and block traffic on N12 highway in Soweto

Protesting residents, a part of the Slovo Park community, took to the N12 highway on Monday morning between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway, blocking motorists off in both directions.

JOHANNESBURG - A motor vehicle was on Monday morning set alight in Soweto on the N12 highway by protesting residents who were blocking off traffic in both directions.

Johannesburg police said that protesting residents from the Slovo Park community were between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway.

It's unclear why the group was demonstrating.

“Police are on scene and motorists are being diverted using Golden Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road. Expect heavy delays in the area,” said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s Xolani Fihla.

“Motorists are further urged to exercise caution and to avoid the N12 between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway and to use Nirvana Drive through Lenasia.”

Meanwhile, police are keeping a watchful eye over Pimville and its surrounds.

This comes as residents took to the streets to voice their anger at the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area.

On Sunday, five people were killed during what's believed to be a shootout between two rival (zama zama illegal miner) groups.



Monday's action caused heavy traffic delays, especially on and around the Nasrec Road and New Canada Road as protesters blocked the roads with burning tyres, rocks and debris.