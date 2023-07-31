Prasa's plan to clear WC railways includes moving squatters & a boundary wall

According to officials, the tender for the boundary wall protection program has been approved by the government.

CAPE TOWN - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has a plan to take back its land from squatters in Cape Town and protect railway lines from future squatting.

The commuter rail service has not been 100% back on track since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, it has experienced further delays due to squatters occupying land on or near railway lines in a number of suburbs in the city.

Prasa said it has come up with a solution.

Western Cape regional manager Raymond Maseko outlined the parastatal's plans to get the railway service running again on all of Cape Town's lines.

Maseko said part of the plan involves an inter-governmental strategy to find new land to relocate people and then fencing off the railway lines to make sure further squatting does not occur.

"The intention is to protect the line that we have recovered from further encroachment and from any encroachment at all. So, we are implementing a boundary wall protection program."

Wynberg ward councillor Carmen Siebritz lauded the parastatal for taking action and welcomed Prasa's plans.

"As the city we've committed to continue assisting with resources where we can, with Prasa of course continuing to take the lead."

