Police probe likely gang-related deaths of four people in Delft

This follows another gang related crime where 2 people were shot and killed while 2 others were injured in a tavern near Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a weekend of deadly gang violence in Cape Town. Four people aged between 20 and 60 years old have been shot and killed in an apparent gang related shooting in Delft.

It's understood that five gunmen entered a house in Roosendal on Sunday night and opened fire.

Numerous shooting incidents have been reported in the area in recent months.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut: "We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang-related, and we are pursuing our investigation in that direction. Arrests are yet to be made."

A local law enforcement official was also caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

