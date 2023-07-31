Meyiwa murder trial: 2nd intruder identity under close scrutiny

Five men including accused 3- Thobisi Mncube are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa.

JOHANNESBURG - The identity of the alleged second intruder in the Senzo Meyiwa murder is under close scrutiny as defence lawyers zero in on call records.

Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn is back on the witness stand on Monday after dropping several bombshells in the past week.

Steyn previsouly linked at least two of the men accused of killing Meyiwa to his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

READ:

- Court hears Khumalo & accused communicated months before Senzo Meyiwa was killed

- Cellphone analyst draws intricate web of call records in Meyiwa murder trial

- Meyiwa trial: Records show series of calls among the five accused, court hears

Photos of accused 3- Thobisi Mncube- taken on the day of the shooting were also admitted onto the record, matching him to the profile of one of the alleged intruders.

While Mncubes’s defence lawyer Charles Mnisi conceded that the man seen in the photos is accused 3, he raised some issues about what he believes are glaring differences.

“Sir, I won’t actually put it to you in that manner the court is requesting me to do it. I’m going to put it to you that the person you are seeing in that photo is indeed accused 3 but what you are failing to tell this court in your descriptive narrative is the fact that accused 3 has a very alabaster of a skin – his skin complexion is nearly the same as yours except you are of Caucasian origin, and he is of African origin.”

State prosecutor George Baloyi objected but Mnisi has stuck to his line of questioning.

When asked by Baloyi what the point of splitting hair was after the lawyer admitted the person on the photo was indeed accused 3, Mnisi responded: “Remember my Lord that at some stage this trial is about the identification of the so-called assailants or perpetrators of the people who got inside the house on the 26 October 2014.”

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Mnisi: I'm going to put it to you that the person in the photo is indeed accused 3 but what you are failing to tell the court is why their complexions are so different.



The State objects. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2023