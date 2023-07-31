'Kill the Boer': Steenhuisen accuses Malema of resurrecting 'demon of racism'

This comes after the EFF celebrated their 10th anniversary on Saturday, 29 July, where supporters chanted the struggle song.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema has resurrected the demon of racism, division, and violence with his_ 'Kill the boer, kill the farmer'_ chants at the weekend.

The EFF's commander-in-chief led the party's supporters in struggle songs and chants at a packed FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

This is also on the back of the Equality Court sitting in the High Court ruling that the chant didn’t constitute hate speech.

Steenhuisen said a political leader and a member of parliament who incites mass murder and civil war is not normal.

The DA leader said his party will file charges against Malema at the United Nations Human Rights Council for his recent kill chants.

He also called on all political and civil society organisations, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa to denounce Malema's comments.

"If President Ramaphosa fails to denounce Malema and the comments he's made about farmers and parts of our society, it can only mean that he's too cowardly to honour the oath of office he took to uphold the constitution and defend all the people of South Africa."