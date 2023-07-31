JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest

It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists travelling through Pennyville on Monday morning will face some delays as protestors have blocked off some roads.

Johannesburg traffic police have confirmed that Main Reef Road has been blocked off with burning tyres at the new Commando Road intersection.

The police have been deployed to Riverlea and surrounding areas including Pennsville.

It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.

It's alleged that the shootout was between two rival zama zama (illegal miner) groups who work in the area.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Xolani Fihla explained: "The horseshoe community from Riverlea are protesting against illegal mining activites, especially the gunfights which have left the community living in constant fear. The situations is tense at the moment."

He added that this created congestion on the roads.

Riverlea Protest Action causing Traffic Delays - Industrial Area in Robertville is gridlocked, Main Reef Road not moving. Traffic Jams spilling into Florida, Maraisburg, Pennyville, Industria West. Avoid if possible pic.twitter.com/egAoyaVXOa ' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) July 31, 2023

Fihla further urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“There are further reports of traffic disruptions on Nasrec Road near Juskei Drive. These closures have affected traffic on New Canada Road, leaving Pennyville travelling towards Main Reef Road, officers have been dispatched. Motorists are urged to exercise caution avoid and use alternative routes.”