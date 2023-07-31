INSIDE EWN ROUNDTABLE: Humble beginnings to packed FNB Stadium - EFF's 10 years

Political experts discuss the 10 years of the EFF under party leader Julius Malema, who when expelled by the ANC a decade ago started his own party, a trajectory that would change South Africa's politics landscape.

JOHANNESBURG - It been ten years of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the third-largest political party in Parliament, after the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The EFF concluded its string of celebrations last weekend at a packed to capacity FNB Stadium, with a resounding speech from party leader Julius Malema, who also marked ten years since being expelled from the ANC.

ALSO READ:

During a roundtable discussion that reflected on the journey it has been for the EFF, and what is possibly to come, broadcaster and political commentator Thabo Shole-Mashao recounted the first memories of the political party's launch at the Uncle Toms Hall in Soweto, saying the party had humble beginnings.

“I remember that it was not well organised. I remember delegates at the hall complaining that they didn't have food to eat. I also remember seeing Kenny Kunene as well as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who won many people's hearts through his singing. But one thing to also remember about that historic day was a banner they had put together with a question 'What is to be done?'”

He added that although there was no formal plan in the gathering, there was a uniform resistance against the ANC amongst the delegates.

Political analyst Rebone Tau, who was also part of the conversation, said while Malema left the ANC ten years ago, he left with the ideal of its youth league, which speaks to his impact as a leader.

“We need to reflect on the formation of the EFF, as most of the members of the EFF had left the ANC as they felt excluded from the generational mission, and how the party was handling issues of the transformation.”

Attributing to Malema’s ability to lead especially young people, Shole-Mashao said Malema had worked hard for that impact, and he would not leave that attachment behind as he left the ANC.

“If you look back at his successful tenure as a youth leader in the ANC, he was not going to let that go easily, that powerful position. Instead, he started speaking and spelling out things that he couldn't speak of while he was in the ANC - concepts like black consciousness, lifting the iconic figures from other liberation movements like Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe, and even Winnie Mandela.”

Listen to the full conversation below.