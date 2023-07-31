GP Health Dept to deal with asbestos hazard at 14 health facilities

According to the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom, some of the 14 health facilities affected include Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Tambo Memorial Hospital and Yusuf Dadoo Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has acknowledged and is dealing with asbestos hazards at 14 health facilities in the province.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said exposed facilities include Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Tambo Memorial Hospital and Yusuf Dadoo Hospital.

He said this poses a health danger to staff and patients because they can inhale microscopic asbestos fibres that can cause serious disease.

Bloom said he revealed that there were asbestos problems at eight hospitals in the province in a written letter to the Gauteng legislature.



It was only after this letter was submitted that the Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko responded, saying that the department would be taking action.

So far, six other clinics - all in the West Rand - have also been identified as having asbestos exposure.

The department claimed that risk exposure is low and immediate elimination impossible, adding that maintenance measures had been taken.

But Bloom said it's worrying how many asbestos locations there are at health facilities in the province.