Bheki Cele promises Riverlea a response in dealing with zama zamas

A war between two feuding factions has intensified over the past month, leaving community members fearing for their lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele will respond within the next 24 hours to issues pertaining to zama zamas terrorising the community of Riverlea, South of Joburg.

Cele, who visited the area, addressed a large crowd of community members.

He visited the area with national commissioner Fanie Masemola following the death of an innocent civilian last week and the discovery of five bodies believed to be zama zamas at the weekend.

Cele said external forces will be brought in to deal with the long-standing issue of zama zamas in the area.

READ: Watch: Riverlea resident: ‘We are not safe - we have to keep ourselves safe’

A war between two feuding factions has intensified over the past month, leaving community members fearing for their lives.

As the minister addressed the crowds _Eyewitness News _saw several men who were confirmed to be working as zama zamas.

Their hands were covered in mud as they tried to conceal them from the sight of law enforcement.

The men partially listened to Cele before scurrying off back to the Zamaphilo informal settlement.

Community members allege that the informal settlement is rife with illegal miners who emerge under the cusp of dark and begin shooting at each other.

Cele said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy will address the situation.