Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes R10bn in cash & assets linked to crime: Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said in state capture cases alone, the National Prosecuting Authority managed to recover R2.55 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has frozen a staggering R10.2 billion’s worth of cash and assets believed to be the proceeds of crime over the last four years.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola revealed this figure at the opening of the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities’ 6th general assembly in Kempton Park on Monday.

Established in 2011 as a continental platform to fight graft, the association is made up of anti-corruption authorities from 45 countries across Africa.

The theme for its general assembly this year is: “Promote citizen engagement in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flows, guarantee the holistic development of the African continent”.

Lamola delivered the keynote address at this morning’s opening ceremony.

“The finalisation of two high-value corruption cases has contributed to the AFU recovering R2.83bn in corruption and related matters during the financial year, and a total of R10.2bn has been frozen over the past four years. In state capture cases alone, the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has recovered R2.55 billion.”