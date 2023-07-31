2024 elections: Ramaphosa agrees with ANC veterans on eyeing outright victory

This comes after newly-elected ANC Veterans League President Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it would do so without being in coalition with any other party.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is one the same wavelength as the African National Congress (ANC)'s Veterans League on its stance about not entering into coalitions.

Ramaphosa addressed the veterans in Boksburg on Sunday after three days of its third national conference.

The newly-elected president of the league, Snuki Zikala, said the party should go for ultimate victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections instead of going into coalitions with other parties.

Read: ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

In closing address to the 3rd ANC Veterans League National Conference Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa urges veterans from branch level to national to play a leading role as the glue that keeps the ANC intact and focused on speedy delivery of services.#ANCVL3NC #ANCAtWork pic.twitter.com/hpPnJpyUPs ' African National Congress (@MYANC) July 30, 2023

Ramaphosa urged the league to actively participate in the ANC and intervene where necessary to ensure the party sticks to its true mandate.

"You have a say, and if anyone tells you don't, I as party presidents say you do. So, you need to speak out and intervene."

Read:

- ANC Veterans League to announce final election results for national executive

- ANC Veterans League elects top 5 at national conference