WC police probe murder of 57-year-old man in Manenberg

The man was shot dead while standing at a bus stop on Friday at the corner of Duinefontein Road and Jordan Street.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 57-year-old at a bus stop in Manenberg.

Police said the shooting took place on the corner of Duinefontein Road and Jordan Street on Friday.

"The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."