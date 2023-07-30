WC police arrest 11 suspects for failed Cape Town kidnapping

The suspects, aged between 22 and 43 years old, were arrested after committing a robbery at a business and kidnapping its 34-year-old owner.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested eleven suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 years-old, after a failed kidnapping attempt of a businessman.

The police said the accused committed a business robbery in Kuils River and kidnapped the 34-year-old shop owner.

According to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the officers acted swiftly after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

"Eleven suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday after their arrest over the weekend on charges of business robbery and kidnapping for a ransom."