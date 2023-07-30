South Africans protest against Russian ballet Swan Lake

Protestors gathered on Saturday outside Montecasino in Joburg to picket against performances currently showcasing there.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans protesting against local performances of the Russian ballet Swan Lake on home soil said a stand needs to be taken.

Protestors gathered on Saturday outside Montecasino in Joburg to picket against performances currently showcasing there.

The ballet was initially announced in 2020, under the St Petersberg Ballet Company, but is now understood to be under an Australian-based company.

Still, the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, which is leading the picket, argues the cast and messaging remain the same.

Protestor Jana Fourie on Saturday explained to Eyewitness News that they initially wanted the shows cancelled altogether.

"The ideal outcome would have been if the shows were called off and tickets returned and refunded, that would have been the ideal goal."

Fourie said with that now off the table, they still believe they need to draw awareness to the issue.

"At least a stand needs to be made and it said that we are not okay with this and we condemn this - even if the company can just say we condemn it."