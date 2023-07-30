Go

Six dead in Khayelitsha informal settlement fire

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service said Saturday's blaze claimed the lives of three minors and three adults.

Six people died, including 3 minors when a fire swept through the Town Two informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Picture: Pixabay.com
30 July 2023 11:59

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town fire and Rescue Service on Sunday confirmed the death of six people in a fire at the Town Two informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The city said Saturday's blaze claimed the lives of three minors and three adults.

According to the city, one adult survivor was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering severe burn wounds. .

One person was reported missing after the fire ripped through the informal settlement, destroying five shacks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

