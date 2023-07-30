Six dead in Khayelitsha informal settlement fire
The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service said Saturday's blaze claimed the lives of three minors and three adults.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town fire and Rescue Service on Sunday confirmed the death of six people in a fire at the Town Two informal settlement in Khayelitsha.
According to the city, one adult survivor was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering severe burn wounds. .
One person was reported missing after the fire ripped through the informal settlement, destroying five shacks.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.