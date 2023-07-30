Sinegugu's life vision kept her going through student challenges, says mother

Sinegugu Myeni died in the Philippines two weeks ago while doing her final year of studies abroad as a medical student.

DURBAN - The mother of the medical student who died in the Philippines two weeks ago said her daughter, Sinegugu Myeni, had a vision for her life, which was why she persevered through the challenges she faced as a student.

Lindiwe Myeni laid her daughter to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Myeni died while she was doing her final year of studies abroad.

She said it was unfortunate that after ten years, she did not see her career through as a doctor.

On behalf of her mother, Nonkululeko Myeni said they would ensure Myeni's daughter was looked after.

“Thank you for leaving [us] with your beautiful daughter, my love. I promise to raise her like I raised you, with the word of God and love.”