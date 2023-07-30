'Regressive’ 2021 rape acquittal can't be allowed to stand: Women's Legal Centre

In 2018, a regional court in the Eastern Cape found Loyiso Coko guilty of raping his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him but was overturned in 2021 by the High Court, which ruled that the State didn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that he 'acted intentionally knowing that there was no consent'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Women’s Legal Centre said a controversial 2021 judgment acquitting a paramedic of raping his girlfriend couldn’t be allowed to stand, describing it as “a regression of the country’s fight against gender-based violence”.

In 2018, the Regional Court in Makhanda found Loyiso Coko guilty of raping his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him, stating she wanted to remain a virgin.

However, in 2021, the High Court overturned his conviction on appeal, finding the State didn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that he “acted intentionally knowing that there was no consent”.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was now appealing the ruling, which sparked a massive public outcry and the Women’s Legal Centre was admitted as a friend of the court.

In its submissions, the Women’s Legal Centre said the High Court’s ruling in this matter “in effect [empowered] the perpetrators of intimate partner sexual violence with a license to ignore and/or to remain oblivious to their victims wishes”, and that it would “only serve to perpetuate the continued violation of women's rights on a daily basis”.

It argued, among others, that an “emphasis on the [accused’s] supposed interpretation of the complainant's body language effectively [removed her] agency to determine what she was and was not willing to consent to”.

The centre further maintained that “in the absence of express consent by a woman to sexual intercourse, any attempt to validate the accused’s assumption of consent [served] to deny the woman her right to dignity, bodily integrity, and security of the person”.

The case is set down to be argued in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in August.