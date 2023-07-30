Police confirm KZN NFP councillor shot dead at Nongoma home

Ntombenhle Mchunu was declared dead on the scene after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning and is understood to have been with a minor who survived the incident.

DURBAN - Police confirmed the murder of a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor in KwaZulu-Natal. She was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials said Ntombenhle Mchunu was shot at her home in Nongoma, where she was declared dead on scene.

It’s understood the councillor was with a minor who survived the incident.

Police said the child was in critical condition in hospital.

“The South African Police Service National Task Team on Political Killings has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind the killing of an NFP councillor. A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation."

READ: ANC in Ethekwini calls for arrest of those behind murders of its councillors

The NFP expressed concern over Mchunu's murder.

The party said she was the oldest member of the municipal council, and her murder was uncalled for.

"It’s about time all political parties sit around the table and resolve these issues,” said NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe.

“Our municipalities cannot be places where councillors are butchered. This is unacceptable."