MPs say Mkhwebane is guilty of misconduct for ignoring various court findings

Members of the parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office held a rare meeting on a Sunday as it races to conclude the year-long inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Several members of Parliament’s section 194 inquiry agree that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is guilty of misconduct for ignoring various court findings.

They also agree with evidence that she “victimised” officials during her tenure as the head of the Chapter 9 institution.

Members of the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office held a rare meeting on a Sunday as it races to conclude the year-long inquiry.

Members of the section 194 inquiry continued browsing through evidence and the various charges levelled against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which range from misconduct to incompetence.

On the charge involving the Financial Sector Conduct Authority report, which was set aside by the court, MPs said she’s guilty for ignoring concerns raised by the court.

Mkhwebane's report was on the irregular appointment of curators to manage pension funds by the financial services watchdog.

"I want to support the summary by (evidence leader) Adv Ncumisa Mayosi and concur with two speakers that indeed our Public Protector has failed to respond and to me that was gross misconduct," said Committee member Violet Siwela.

On the charge related to HR issues, the ANC’s Doris Dlakude said there was victimisation of officials.

"It seems that the victimisation and intimidation did take place."

MPs say Mkhwebane had predetermined outcomes in the SARS rogue unit report involving minister Pravin Gordhan.

"This feeds to narrative that the Public Protector would enter investigation with a predetermined outcome. The Nugent report was completely ingnored in this matter," said ANC MP Xola Nqola.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers says the evidence points to incompetence.

"We can conclude that if she believes this was a well conducted investigation, then we need to doubt her judgement in this case and it would lead to a conclusion of incompetence."

DA MP Kevin Mileham said:"The investigation...on the rogue unit was not done in an impartial manner".

But some members of the committee from the Good Party and Al Jama-ah sympathised with Mkhwebane, saying she can't be found guilty on all charges.

The inquiry continues its consideration of its draft report before it sends it to Mkhwebane for her responses.