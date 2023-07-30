Malema says EFF defied naysayers by filling up FNB Stadium for anniversary rally

On Saturday, the red berets filled up the 90,000-capacity calabash stadium for its tenth anniversary rally, with supporters from across South Africa converging to celebrate the EFF's decade-long existence.

The calabash stadium was a sea of red on Saturday as thousands of EFF supporters from across the country converged to celebrate the party’s decade in existence.

Political analyst Malaika Mahlatsi said this was a big political statement and spoke to the growing strength of the EFF.

She said the EFF demonstrated its ability to mobilise people around a common goal.

“The EFF ground forces also did a lot of work in mobilising and bringing in people to the stadium. If you look at the profile of EFF membership and voters, it’s really working-class people, people in the townships, people in the informal settlements, people even in the towns, and so forth. It makes sense that they’d want to be here on this day to celebrate this occasion.”