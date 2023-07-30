Malema hits out at Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani job campaign, calls it election ploy

The Gauteng government's campaign, promising to recruit thousands of unemployed youth every month until July 2024, garnered harsh criticism from detractors claiming it was being used to boost the ANC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

JOHANENSBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema hit out at Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani job campaign, labelling it an election ploy.

The provincial government vowed to recruit thousands of unemployed youths every month until July 2024.

The campaign drew thousands of people to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto last week, where Lesufi dished out employment opportunities.

But the campaign garnered harsh criticism.

Malema said the ANC-led government's victory would be short-lived.

“When we take over this Gauteng next year, all those people who were hired by Panyaza we’re going to expel all of them because they were not properly hired,” he said.

“They are hired because they are members of the ANC, they are hired because they are campaigners of the ANC. Tell them ‘your time is over’ when you meet them in their oversized overalls. You must whisper to them ‘it’s over’.”