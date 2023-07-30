KZN DA praises late Pearl Msomi as a courageous woman

The DA has praised her for being at the forefront of the party's victory of Ward 9 in the eThekwini Municipal Elections in 2021.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has praised its councillor Pearl Msomi as a courageous woman.

Msomi died in hospital after a short illness on Saturday.



"She was an incredible woman I mean there were threats made against her life, and at one stage somehow there was a drive-by shooting where bullets were fired into her home. The party then engaged with eThekwini municipality and also ourselves had appointed security, and there seemed to be a constant threat against her and her family" said the party's KZN leader Francois Rodgers.