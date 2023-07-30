IN PICS: EFF celebrates 10 years with packed stadium

Led by its charismatic leader, Julius Malema, the EFF has become the third largest political party in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - On Saturday, thousands of supporters gathered at the FNB stadium for the Economic Freedom Fighters' tenth anniversary rally.

Painting the 90,000-capacity calabash stadium a sea of red, supporters came from across the country to commemorate the red berets' decade-long existence.

