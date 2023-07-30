Go

IN PICS: EFF celebrates 10 years with packed stadium

Led by its charismatic leader, Julius Malema, the EFF has become the third largest political party in South Africa.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu
30 July 2023 12:35

JOHANNESBURG - On Saturday, thousands of supporters gathered at the FNB stadium for the Economic Freedom Fighters' tenth anniversary rally.

Painting the 90,000-capacity calabash stadium a sea of red, supporters came from across the country to commemorate the red berets' decade-long existence.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

An EFF supporter holding a 'Malema for President' placard during the birthday celebration at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF flags raised high during the 10th birthday celebration on 29 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Chairperson Veronica Mente at the EFF's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary General Marshall Dlamini at the red berets' tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy Secretary General Poppy Mailola at the EFF's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu at the red berets' tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (L) and Secretary General Marshall Dlamini (R) at the red berets' tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

