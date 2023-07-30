Grootvlei unit that caught fire expected to return to service soon - Ramokgopa

The Unit caught fire last week following a fuel spillage at the power plant.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the Grootvlei power station unit that caught alight is expected to return to service in the coming week.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on Sunday on the state of the country's power grid.

Ramokgopa said only cables were damaged during the incident and no injuries were been reported.

"The damage is really just isolated to the cables and its about 10 km of cables that need to be replaced there. And this is because of the quick disaster interventions that were carried out by the staff."