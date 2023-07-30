Five killed in zama zama wars - police

Police said when officers responded to a shooting incident on the West Rand overnight, they found five people had been shot and killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in Joburg in what police believe were clashes between illegal miners, also known as zama zamas.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said they responded to a shooting incident on the West Rand overnight.

Upon arrival, he said they discovered five people had been shot and killed.

"Preliminary investigations suggests that two rival groups of the illegal miners were shooting at each in the area, and that led to the death of these people," said Masondo.

"Police have deployed members from the Tactical Response Team and Public Order Policing to monitor the area. A case of murder, with five counts, has been opened for investigation.

READ: 6 alleged illegal miners arrested in Benoni following shootout

Police have asked the public for their help in tracking down those responsible.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111."