Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4

The ailing power utility says it will downgrade load shedding to stage 2 on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will ramp up power cuts to stage 4 this afternoon at 4 o’clock until Monday morning at 5.

The ailing power utility says it will then downgrade load shedding to stage 2 on Monday morning at 5AM and end at 4 pm the afternoon.

It says households and businesses should prepare to grapple with these alternating stages of power cuts this coming week.

"Over the past 24 hours a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Medupi power stations were returned to service," said Eskom spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu.

"A delay in returning a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power station is contributing to the current power constraints."