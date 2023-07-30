EC Edu Dept spokesperson apologises for video-caught quarrel with colleague

A video circulated showing the spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, shouting and using foul language with a colleague which led to her being suspended.

EAST LONDON - Suspended Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela has issued an apology after she was caught on camera embroiled in an altercation with a colleague.

Mboxela was suspended last week following the circulation of a video of her shouting, and using foul language with a colleague.

She said she understood the suspension and claimed to have already apologised to the affected parties.

While Mboxela apologised for the altercation, she has also defended her actions.

Mboxela said while the circulating video might seem like she was fighting the colleague for greeting her, her reaction stemmed from being constantly bullied by her colleagues.

She said she would be seeking professional help to equip herself with skills to better deal with such incidents.

In a statement, the department said it did not tolerate unbecoming behaviour from its employees.

It said the matter was escalated and a case against Mboxela was opened with the labour relations directorate.

It said it ensured that all employees involved were receiving counselling.