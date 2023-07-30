ATM leader Zungula calls for opposition parties to unite and unseat Ramaphosa

Speaking at the EFF's 10th anniversary rally on Saturday, Zungula said with Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga hanging over his head, he couldn't be allowed to continue leading the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula called for opposition parties to unite and unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was speaking at the EFF 10th anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, where thousands of supporters gathered to mark a decade of the red berets’ existence.

Zungula said Ramaphosa couldn’t be allowed to continue to lead the country with the Phala Phala farm saga hanging over his head.

“There is that one that is called the president of the country - he has influenced Parliament not to hold him accountable. He has influenced the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] not to penalise him.”