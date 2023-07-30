ANC Veterans League elects top 5 at national conference

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver closing remarks later on Sunday as the league's third national conference wraps up.

JOHANNESBURG- The African National Congress(ANC) Veterans League's top five have been elected.

Sunday marked day three of its national conference being held in Boksburg.

Ilva Mackay Langa has been appointed secretary general, and Connie September has taken a position as her deputy.

Frazel Randera has been elected as the treasurer general of the league.

This follows the filling of three positions on Saturday with Snuki Zikalala being elected as president unopposed.

