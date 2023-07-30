ANC Veterans League to announce final election results for national executive

The league's third conference is underway in Boksburg where its president, deputy president, and deputy secretary positions were all filled uncontested.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's Veterans League (ANCVL) is expected to announce its final election results of its new national executive on Sunday.



Snuki Zikalala was elected as the league's president, while Mavuso Msimang was elected as his deputy.

The deputy secretary position was also uncontested, with Connie September taking the top spot.

The Veterans League is expected to fill two positions on Sunday following six nominations for the treasurer general and secretary general roles.

Snuki Zikalala was re-elected after Toni Yengeni was barred from contesting in the elections.

Mxolisi Nkuna, Susan Shabangu, and Ilva Mackay-Langa were nominated for the secretary general position, while Fazela Randera and Nora Fakude are in the running for treasurer general.

The final announcement is expected later on Sunday, before ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the veterans to mark the end of the conference.