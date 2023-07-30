2 killed, 2 wounded at a Cape Town tavern shooting

The incident happened at a tavern in Sinqolamthi Street in Brown's Farm near Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said two people were shot and killed while two others sustained severe gunshot wounds in a tavern shooting at the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg said the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

"Nyanga police attended to a complaint of shooting and upon arrival at the crime scene found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The two female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the male victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment."