Tshwane Samwu members vow to continue with protest until their demands are met

Despite the City of Tshwane maintaining that it cannot afford to pay salary increases, Sawmu workers said they are not willing to negotiate, adding that the city should abide by the decision made by the bargaining council.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it would be applying for an exemption with the bargaining council not to pay salary increases.

This follows a letter issued by the council on Thursday stating that the city should pay the outstanding increases within 10 days.

Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have been protesting over this and have vowed not to stop until the wage increases are implemented.

The workers are demanding a 5.4% wage increase and for the City to pay them 3.5% of their salaries that they never received in 2021.

Workers affiliated to union SAMWU continue their protest in the Pretoria CBD. The municipality employees are demanding a 5.4% wage increase. The cash strapped City of Tshwane says it cannot afford wage increases. @motsoere_gloria pic.twitter.com/so4OFMZaTr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2023

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the city's financial challenges are making it difficult to even consider increases at this point.

He said the situation will be reviewed every month and should the city's financial standing improve, it will pay the increases.

"So this is not a shut door, it's just a very straight conversation, instead of lies and empty promises to the workers."

Brink said the application will be filed by 10 August.

He urged workers to resume their duties on Monday to avoid any further interruptions to service delivery.

However, the protest is expected to continue on Monday.

The union's Mpho Tladinyane said Samwu is hopeful that the ongoing wage dispute will be resolved soon.

"We are hopeful that this impasse will be resolved by Monday or Tuesday latest. We want to make sure that the workers are aware of what is happening. We have already spoken to them about where they can cut costs to ensure that the salary increases are paid," Tladinyane said.

He said the union will continue to engage with the City's management over the weekend to ensure it has a "solid answer" for workers on Monday morning.