Sinegugu Myeni's death a great loss for her hometown of Utretch, says neighbour

Sinegugu Myeni, who was in her final year of studies died in the Philipphines after falling ill earlier in July. The 28-year-old was laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The neighbour of a medical student who died in the Philippines said her death is a great loss for the Utrecht community.

Her neighbour, Sikazi Mikazi said the community was overjoyed to learn she was going to study overseas.

Mikazi said the community was looking forward to having her as a doctor.

"When there is a child who is doing well, it becomes motivation for the others to follow in her footsteps. As a community, we were eager for her return so we could go for consultations. Unfortunately, God didn't allow."

Her friend, Praniel Basson said Myeni had a passion for helping people and was kind to everyone.

“What I admired most about her is that she showed up as her authentic herself. Words cannot describe what a loss her passing within us. To her mother and daughter, I pray you guys find peace.”

