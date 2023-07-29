Section 194 Inquiry MPs back Dyantyi following Mkhwebane's second recusal call

Committee member Xola Nqola said there was no tangible evidence linking Dyantyi to the bribery allegations to drop the inquiry,

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s (MPs) Section 194 inquiry have backed chairperson Richard Dyantyi after calls for his recusal.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane applied for Dyantyi to recuse himself saying he was part of a plot to bribe her to drop the inquiry.

This is Mkhwebane's second recusal application against Dyantyi.

But Dyantyi and the MPs dismissed this on Friday, saying the allegations are without merit.

The inquiry is also expected to sit Saturday as it races against time to finalise its work and make findings.

The ANC’s Doris Dlakude said issues raised in the recusal application do not belong in the committee.

“And we have said many times that whoever has anything, evidence, they must take it to the relevant authorities or institution.”

Committee member Xola Nqola.

“There is no tangible evidence that links you in that ambiguous submission of what is said to be evidence of a bribe solicited.”

Members of the inquiry have already started going through evidence indicating that Mkhwebane may have committed misconduct in the CIEX/Reserve Bank report matter and also misrepresented expert advice.

The committee will collate its considerations before a draft report is sent to Mkhwebane for her response.