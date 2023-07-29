Malema slams ANC's shortcomings, sells EFF as alternative for corrective change

Malema addressed thousands of supporters at the EFF’s birthday celebrations that were underway at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema did not spare any criticism, lashing out at the governing African National Congress (ANC) for failing to deliver basic services.

He again paid homage to the victims of the 2012 Marikana massacre where 34 miners were killed during a wildcat strike.

The party was birthed in the aftermath of the deadly clash between Lonmin workers and police.

Malema used the EFF’s birthday celebration to take a swipe at the shortcomings of the ANC-led government.

“They have made us fools. They gave us stage 6 and stage 8. We were living in darkness. The jobs were threatened. The quality of life undermined. That's mediocrity. We don't want load shedding in South Africa."

Throngs of supporters cheered on as Malema sold the EFF as an alternative in the buildup to the 2024 general elections.

“When we take over all informal settlements, we'll give them water, electricity, we'll build proper houses for our people all over Gauteng, all over South Africa."

A rainbow of balloons painting the blue sky and confetti raining down as the EFF leader concluded his address.