Jacob Zuma Foundation adamant former president has served his jail sentence

Following the upholding of the SCA ruling that former DCS Commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful, the Correctional Services department has asked interested parties for their submissions on whether he should return to prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation remains adamant that the former president has served his time.

This is on the back of the news that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has asked interested parties for their submissions on whether or not Zuma should return to prison.

Earlier in July, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) November 2022 ruling that former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has now called for input from interested parties on whether Zuma should return to prison or, essentially, if his time on medical parole should count as time served.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma already indicated his alignment to a statement the department issued last October to the effect that his sentence was complete.

“President Zuma was given approximately 48 hours to make such a submission. The deadline was met.

“The foundation is suspicious that this sudden extension is probably occasioned by political interference of sorts, or the opposing parties need more time to counter the unassailable submission of his excellency, President Zuma.

In the meantime, though, Manyi said the foundation maintains the same position.

“When his excellency president Zuma was placed on medical parole at the prerogative of the Correctional Services, he was still not a free man. He could not even do the required African rituals ahead of the burying of his brother.

“President Zuma was not even allowed to hold press briefings and had to report his movements to the designated Correctional Services officer. No free person does this.”