EFF vendors at 10th anniversary rally already running out of stock

By Saturday morning, thousands of EFF supporters had made their way to the FNB Stadium where the party is set to celebrate ten years of its existence.

JOHANNESBURG - Entrepreneurs selling items at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth-anniversary rally in Johannesburg said they were already running out of stock.

By Saturday morning, thousands of EFF supporters had made their way to the FNB Stadium where the party is set to celebrate ten years of its existence.

Under the leadership of its charismatic leader, Julius Malema, the EFF, formed in 2013, is now the country's third biggest political party.

READ MORE:

Everything from hot coffee, cigarettes, and EFF regalia was on sale outside the FNB Stadium.

“We are smoking, drinking, eating, and getting drunk here,” said one of the sellers.

Zanele Shiba from Soweto said she arrived at 4 am to the stadium to sell her hotdogs.

“It’s been going great. We started in the morning, around 4 o’clock, and we had stock for about R3,000 and half of our stock is gone.”

Thafeni Ncamane from Botshabelo, Free State said he was an accredited vendor of EFF regalia.

“We understand people are not working. It’s been very difficult, but with EFF as the last hope, everything we think we are getting there, our people, as we can see, they have been busy buying and we are happy to serve them.”

The programme is set to begin on Saturday afternoon at around 12pm.